Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 21:57:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this later this morning. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Black River Near Galesville. * Until late this evening. * At 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.8 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.