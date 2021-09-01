Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * From late Thursday night to late Monday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet...and rising. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Puckett`s Place campground. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Flood Stage. Lead Mine Road is completely covered. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, Jungle Town Road is closed. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Multiple village and township roads are closed. * Impact...At 18.3 feet, Buffalo Road is closed west of Anamosa.