Flash Flood Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Arizona and northeast Arizona, including the following areas, Little Colorado River Valley, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas. * Through late tonight. * Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Some of these storms will be capable of producing high rainfall rates, leading to flash flooding. Burn scars and low water crossings are especially vulnerable to flooding.