Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River at Independence affecting Linn and Buchanan Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From Sunday evening until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet...and rising. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening and continue rising to a crest of 13.1 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water affects a few residences along the river. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 06/17/2020.