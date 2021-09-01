Flood Advisory issued for Botetourt, Craig, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; Craig; Roanoke The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia South Central Alleghany VA County in west central Virginia Western Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northwestern Roanoke County in west central Virginia * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Salem New Castle... Oriskany Catawba... Jordan Mines Abbott This includes the following streams and drainages Barbours Creek, Broad Run, Bens Run, Blue Spring Run, Big Bear Rock Branch, Carvin Creek and Catawba Creek.