Apache County, AZ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern and central Arizona, including the following areas, northern Gila County, Yavapai County, Coconino Plateau, Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * Through late tonight. * Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Some of these storms will be capable of producing high rainfall rates, leading to flash flooding. Burn scars and low water crossings are especially vulnerable to flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lake; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEWAYGO AND LAKE COUNTIES At 129 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Luther to near Baldwin to 9 miles northeast of Hesperia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Woodland Park... Hawkins... Nirvana Bristol... Wolf Lake... Big Star Lake Bitely... Idlewild THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the 90s for inland valleys. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 101 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from noon until 9 PM PDT today. Also valid from noon until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...9AM Thursday morning through 9PM Thursday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...New fire starts would spread rapidly to the east.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 101 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from noon until 9 PM PDT today. Also valid from noon until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below 6000 feet. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains below 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 11:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 1 Minor 09/12 AM 4.2 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 09/12 PM 3.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 10/12 AM 3.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 10/12 PM 2.7 0.3 0.5 0 None 11/01 AM 3.2 0.8 0.5 0 None
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Tehachapi; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 101 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid through 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 108 and warm overnight temperatures in the 70s in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lake County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 624 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR, eastern and southeastern Fire Zone 624 and Fire Weather Zone 625, including the Warner and Hart Mountains, Winter Rim, portions of the Fremont National Forest, and BLM land in eastern Lake County and western Harney County. This includes the communities of Bly, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Paisley and Summer Lake. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity: 12 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
San Luis Obispo County, CAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 04:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions on area roadways. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 06:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 04:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions on area roadways. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

