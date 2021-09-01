Flash Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern and central Arizona, including the following areas, northern Gila County, Yavapai County, Coconino Plateau, Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * Through late tonight. * Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Some of these storms will be capable of producing high rainfall rates, leading to flash flooding. Burn scars and low water crossings are especially vulnerable to flooding.alerts.weather.gov
