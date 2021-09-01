Flash Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 624 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR, eastern and southeastern Fire Zone 624 and Fire Weather Zone 625, including the Warner and Hart Mountains, Winter Rim, portions of the Fremont National Forest, and BLM land in eastern Lake County and western Harney County. This includes the communities of Bly, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Paisley and Summer Lake. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity: 12 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.