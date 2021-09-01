Cancel
Photography

Wildlife photographer of the year 2020 highly commended – in pictures

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a record-breaking number of entries from around the world, the judges of the 57th wildlife photographer of the year have had the toughest job yet. From lynx making a comeback to a striking ecological disaster and narwhal shrimp communicating at great depths, there is an incredible range in the unique and fascinating images in the Natural History Museum’s exhibition. The photographs are a compelling reminder of the importance of the variety and variability of life on Earth in securing the future of our planet, revealed just ahead of the first phase of the global UN conference of Cop15 on biodiversity.

