On Tuesday, the Minot Majettes were at the Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck to compete in the Century Invite. With a score of 361, Minot earned a fifth-place finish amongst a field of eight other teams. Bismarck Century was the overall winner (327), followed by Bismarck (342), Legacy (350) and Mandan (352). Individually, Leah Herbel was the medalist in the event as she shot 76 for the day.