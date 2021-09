The professor of social psychology at the University of Groningen wants to discuss with his colleagues whether to ask the question of vaccination at the beginning of the lectures. He himself gives only physical lessons for the first time in block 1b in the fall, but he also wants to ask students who ask himself. “Then of course they can reply that it is none of my business. I am curious. But then at least I made it a topic of discussion, and that is what, in my opinion, much more needs to be done.”