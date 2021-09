On Wednesday, Jeff Capel offered a scholarship to one of the most intriguing young prospects that Western Pennsylvania has seen in years. Alier Maluk is a 6-foot-10 forward from Bethel Park, who now attends and plays hoops for Imani Christian Academy. Maluk is a part of the Class of 2025, which means this upcoming school year will be his first in high school. Although he is still that young, throughout this week, he has already seen his recruitment blow up.