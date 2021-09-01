Cancel
Public Safety

Why Are People Stealing Catalytic Converters?

MarketRealist
We can add another thing to the list of strange consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. After toilet paper and hand sanitizer hoarding, the crazy housing market, and inflated used car prices, catalytic converters are making headlines. Rising precious metal prices have made ordinary objects the target of thieves. Article continues...

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

Congress & CourtsKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Regulating Scrap Dealer Purchases of Catalytic Converters

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing on Senate Bill 408 relating to regulating scrap dealer purchases of catalytic converters. Nationally, thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed from an average of 108 per month in 2018 to 2,347 in December 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In just the first five months of 2021, they found 25,969, according to Kelly Blue Book. As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, catalytic converters are located behind the front axle housing next to the oil pan and transmission. The device helps reduce the toxicity of fumes emerging from your vehicle's engine. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters for two reasons: Inside each “cat” are precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are in high demand and limited in supply globally. Thieves then take the devices to scrap metal dealers before heading back out to steal again, going after vehicles that use the most rare metals in their catalysts, such as the Toyota Prius and other hybrids. They also target pickups and other trucks that sit high off the ground since it is easier to crawl underneath them. As reported by WisPolitics.com, SB 408 would require scrap dealers looking to purchase catalytic converters at least make an effort to determine if sellers are legally allowed to sell the catalytic converters they possess. The bill would also require scrap dealers record the photo IDs and other info from sellers, among other things. Websites show scrap dealers pay between $40 and $200 or more for catalytic converters, depending on their size and age.
Dowagiac, MI22 WSBT

Dowagiac businesses on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves

At least two businesses in Dowagiac are on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves. The three surveillance videos below from a Dowagiac business were shot Tuesday morning. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) The van in the video is believed to belong to the person or persons removing...
Marinette County, WIwnmufm.org

Catalytic converters stolen from Marinette County vehicles

PESHTIGO, WI-- The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past few weeks. Officials say they’ve been happening mainly at boat landings in the Town of Peshtigo. Suspects are crawling under parked vehicles and cutting off the converters while the vehicle owners are out on the water.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Catalytic converter thefts hurting more than just car owners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, and a local mechanic says the crime is hurting more than just car owners. The City of Odessa reports that over 200 catalytic converters have been stolen this year. A car’s catalytic converter has precious metals that can be...
Shenandoah County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Catalytic converter thefts reported in Shenandoah County

Catalytic converters are being stolen out of vehicles in Shenandoah County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The thefts have occurred primarily in areas where there isn’t much activity, such as the park-and-ride lot near Interstate 81's 291 exit, Capt. Kolter Stroop said. “It comes and goes...it’ll pick up for a...
Kiplinger

After Hurricanes, Beware of Flooded Cars for Sale

Consumers will want—and need—to replace the thousands of vehicles destroyed by Hurricane Ida. But this storm wreaked its destruction during what was already a time of intense competition for new and used cars at a time, with historically low inventories; and shoppers can expect even higher prices, at least regionally. Plus, a long-standing consumer hazard is likely to re-emerge: storm-damaged vehicles making their way into that tight market.
Motorious

Banning Old Cars Isn’t The Answer

Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…. EDM Chicago, an entertainment industry publication, recently ran an op-ed titled “Should Old Cars Be Banned to Combat Pollution?” In it, the author argues that junking old cars would cut pollution and specifically carbon emissions, thus saving the planet from the specter of global warming or climate change. The unfortunate thing is she engages in an emotional argument, making many assumptions based likely on what she and probably you have been told through traditional media outlets: that old, inefficient cars are wrecking the environment; switching to electric vehicles will solve this problem; and the science surrounding what’s causing any increase in temperatures is settled.
MarketRealist

Is ROX Token a Good Investment? Price Prediction, Explained

If you’re looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode, you might be wondering if Robotina (ROX) is a good investment. The crypto has grabbed many investors' attention following its recent spike. As a result, ROX token's price prediction is in focus right now. Article continues below advertisement. At its current...
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Leaded gasoline off roadways after final country stops selling

Algeria was last country to sell leaded gas for vehicle use The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced on Monday that Algerian service stations have finally stopped selling leaded gasoline, marking... Algeria was last country to sell leaded gas for vehicle use. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced on Monday that...
Family Handyman

What Type of Oil for a Chainsaw?

Just like your car’s engine depends on oil to keep it running smoothly, your gas-powered chainsaw engine needs oil to operate at its best. Different chainsaws require different oils, and using the wrong oil or not enough oil can cause major problems. Knowing the available chainsaw oil options, learning how...

