20 years after 9/11, New Englanders reflect on a defining moment

By Caitlyn Kelleher, The Providence Journal
Taunton Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 400 New Englanders were among the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each of us who lived through that day can answer the question...

News Break
Politics
Related
FireRescue1

Rising from Ground Zero: Reflections on 9/11 in New York City, 20 Years Later (eBook)

For those of us who were not on the scene that day, we can only imagine what it must have been like for first responders to face 16 acres of horror at Ground Zero, to see a symbol of America’s military on fire, and to descend upon a Pennsylvania field covered in pieces of an airliner. Those who did face these unimaginable scenes have graciously shared their unique insights – an inside look at how incident command unfolded at the scene, the immediate work to support FDNY, and how the tragedy changed the survivors forever. It is through their eyes that we reflect on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.
New York City, NYVoice of America

9/11 Reflections

A former subway train operator in New York City, who was en route beneath the twin towers on 9/11, talks to us about that day and the mental impact it had on his life in the 20 years since. Reporter: Anna Nelson, Camera: Vladimir Badikov, Editor: Natalia Latukhina, VOA Russian...
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

On Media: 9/11 anniversary offers moment to reflect on how we treat others

What happened to journalist Ramesh Santanam on 9/11 should not ever happen in America — in a moment of national crisis or on any other day. Worse things certainly happened on the day of the terrorist attacks and in the weeks and months that followed. Yet, even 20 years later, we need to take a moment as Americans to reflect on how we treat others who look and sound different from ourselves.
New York City, NYredmond-reporter.com

Twenty years after tragedy brought us together | Guest column

Recently, I was reflecting on where I was and what I was doing when I learned of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. For whatever reason, I added 9 and 11 in my head. I had never thought to total those two familiar numbers before. But this year, the sum total is most appropriate.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

While some 9/11 documentaries focus on the tragic day, some are taking an expansive view reflecting on the past 20 years

"For 20 years, the refrain has been: Remember, remember, remember. Memory is so ingrained in the language of Sept. 11 — 'Never forget' — as to imply that it is obligatory, and sufficient, for future generations merely to remember by revisiting the narrative and imagery of one terrible day, rather than to connect it to the years of history that followed," says James Poniewozik. "But is Sept. 11 simply a day, or is it an era? Was it the beginning of something or a continuation? You can divide most of the anniversary specials between those that focus closely on the day that the towers fell and those that pull back, way back, to look at what emerged from the dust. There are plenty of the former kind. On National Geographic, the six-part series 9/11: One Day in America reassembles in granular detail the horrific experience of that morning. (It’s streaming on Hulu — all the programs mentioned here are currently streaming unless otherwise noted.) A special episode of 60 Minutes, premiering Sept. 12, revisits the stories of firefighters who survived the catastrophe, and those who didn’t...Focusing on the emotion and heroism of one day, of course, avoids getting ensnared in everything that came after. It sticks to what we can all agree on. It’s safer, in the way that it’s safer to teach the Civil War or Jim Crow as horrors of the past instead of events on a continuum that reaches into the present. The other approach is to decide that 20 years, a full generation, is long enough to treat the terror attacks as part of a larger historical era. Sept. 11 is not only in the past, as you can see in the bloody news from Afghanistan. For viewers who want to unpack how the attacks led to two decades of military entanglements, there’s Netflix’s five-part Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, which looks unsparingly at the intelligence failures before Sept. 11 and the mission creep through multiple administrations. Enlighteningly, it includes the voices of Afghan leaders and civilians. Sept. 11, as an epoch, meant upheaval for more than one nation. But the history of Sept. 11 goes far beyond war and foreign policy. It affected domestic politics, domestic enmities and even American culture." ALSO: Here's a full list of the 9/11 20th-anniversary documentaries.
Militarybeverlyreview.net

Veteran reflects on 20 years since 9/11

Over the past few days, I have had an opportunity to chat with several fellow veterans, service members, military family members and Gold Star families. It is beyond the obvious in saying that the past few days have been extraordinarily difficult for those with a personal connection to our mission in Afghanistan. My wife, Tiffany, and I are no different.
Militaryepcan.com

More than ever, we need to live up to their legacy-Reflections on 20 years since 9/11

Over the past few days, I have had an opportunity to chat with several fellow veterans, service members, military family members, and Gold Star families. It is beyond the obvious in saying that the past few days have been extraordinarily difficult for those with a personal connection to our mission in Afghanistan. My wife, Tiffany, and I are no different.
AfghanistanHoya

Professors Reflect on Lasting Global Impacts of 9/11 Attacks, 20 Years Later

CW: This article references the 9/11 attacks and violence in Afghanistan. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Jan. 6 insurrection can be tied to the events and aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, panelists said as they reflected on the 20 years after the attacks.
Mohawk, NYNorth Country Public Radio

20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11

Ana Williams-Bergen20 years later, Mohawk ironworkers reflect on unique connection to 9/11. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 hit one North Country community particularly hard. Ironworkers from the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation near Massena have built New York City’s skyscrapers for generations. They helped build the World Trade Center, they were working when the Twin Towers fell, and they raced immediately to the rescue and cleanup effort.
Somerset County, PAPocono Record

Somerset County military families reflect 20 years after 9/11 changed their worlds

Kathy Hause-Walker said her late husband, John Hause, was standing near the edge of their road when the plane passed overhead. It was upside down. "It really bothered my husband," said Hause-Walker, who lives just a few miles north of the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville and whose husband has since died. "He was very sensitive. He thought about how those people had to have been feeling as they went over."
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Reflections of 9/11: Indiana Task Force 1 in New York

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, News 8 will share reflections from many who were called into action. Tonight, the leader of a special task force shares how the experience was unlike anything his team had done before.
CelebrationsWETM

History of Labor Day

(WETM) – Kids are getting ready for school, football fans are gearing up for the start of the season, and people are using their last day to wear white and taking advantage of those labor day clothing sales. But let’s take a deeper dive into history and find out what labor day is actually about.
PoliticsRoll Call Online

The brief, shining moment of national unity after 9/11

NEW YORK — What I remember most are the American flags. In the harrowing days after Sept. 11, Manhattan was draped in them. They flew everywhere from my nearby Upper West Side firehouse (where I spontaneously broke into tears a few days after the Twin Towers toppled) to townhouses on the Upper East Side in which bearded shrinks wended their Freudian ways.

