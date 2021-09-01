Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commentary: Christine Flowers - A statue gives people a victory

By Christine Flowers
ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, I spent a few days standing in front of the Columbus statute at Marconi Plaza in South Philly. A lot of good folk were there around me, laughing and singing and eating Wawa hoagies. We were there to show solidarity with the Italian American community of the city, since most of us were card-carrying members. We wanted to show our support and create a human line of defense against a mayor and the woke jokes in his administration who wanted to erase our history.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Americans#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Commentary: People you cannot forget

By my count, Honey and I have moved nine times during our married life. At every location, we’ve always run across memorable people. Bryan was an attorney. At one time, Honey worked in the Federal Building in downtown Nashville. One day, she bumped into Bryan and another fellow as they waited for an elevator to a court session on one of the upper floors. Sometime later, she happened to see him as he left the building carrying a paper grocery bag. A few days later, I ran into him and mentioned their meeting. He said, “You know you’re having a bad day when you take a client into court, he’s sent to jail and you get to take his clothes home in a paper sack.”
Columbus, GAWALB 10

Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today. The statue disappeared 4 months ago. Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community.
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

Our duty to challenge Catholic politicians who support abortion rights

Prominent politicians lost no time in reacting hyperbolically to the Supreme Court's decision refusing to enjoin Texas's new law banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. President Joe Biden announced a "whole-of-government effort" to find ways to overcome the Texas measure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., denounced the Supreme Court's refusal as a "cowardly, dark-of-night decision to uphold a flagrantly unconstitutional assault on women's rights and health," and promised new legal action: "This ban necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade" in federal law.
Fairfield, CTncadvertiser.com

In the Suburbs: A time for remembrance

Twenty years ago, with my eyes barely dry from witnessing some of the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001 first hand, we had reached the High Holy Days, which began the evening of Sept. 17, and tried to make sense of an event that turned our world and our lives upside down permanently.
PoliticsCrescent-News

Christine Flowers - A call to action

I come from a family of fighting men. My cousin Adolph was a paratrooper who landed at Normandy on D-Day, and the parachute he used — stained with blood and dirt — was turned into my cousin Helen’s wedding dress. My father spent two years in Thule Greenland, at a godforsaken outpost at the North Pole during (no pun intended) the Cold War.
Bell Buckle, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Commentary: More people you meet

Not too long ago, I wrote about some interesting (at least to me, anyway) people I’d met along my journey through life. Here are a few more. Kelton was a teaching colleague. He was a good teacher whose major field was chemistry. In early June, soon after the spring term...
Educationswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: We the People. Together

As the daughter of an American service member, I found myself in the Montgomery, Alabama public school system in the 1970s. School closures, busing, segregation and desegregation bounced me from school to school. When the dust finally settled, I landed at Thomas L. Head Elementary under the tutelage of one very scary Mrs. Abernathy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy