Commentary: Christine Flowers - A statue gives people a victory

By my count, Honey and I have moved nine times during our married life. At every location, we’ve always run across memorable people. Bryan was an attorney. At one time, Honey worked in the Federal Building in downtown Nashville. One day, she bumped into Bryan and another fellow as they waited for an elevator to a court session on one of the upper floors. Sometime later, she happened to see him as he left the building carrying a paper grocery bag. A few days later, I ran into him and mentioned their meeting. He said, “You know you’re having a bad day when you take a client into court, he’s sent to jail and you get to take his clothes home in a paper sack.”