Are you a cyclist? – Take part in our new survey for the chance to win a £250 or $300 Amazon voucher

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Are you a gamer who's also into cycling? Well, we've got an opportunity for you. Our sister site BikeTrack is running a survey called Your Cycling Life, which aims to get a better look at what cyclists love. What kind of cyclist are you? Do you prefer aero or upright, pedal power or electric? Whether you are a club or competitive rider, cycle only in fair weather at the weekend or opt for the virtual world on your indoor trainer, we want to hear from you.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
