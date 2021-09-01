Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?

By Lynn La, Eric Franklin
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple launched two new smartwatches last year: the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Both devices run WatchOS 7 (and WatchOS 8 soon). The Watch SE is a more affordable version of Apple's flagship Watch. It has fewer features and an older processor, Apple's S5 chip. The devices have cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants. The Watch Series 6 starts at $399 (£379, AU$599), while the Watch SE costs $279 (£269, AU$429). If you're interested in either smartwatch but aren't sure which one you should get, read on for our deep dive on how these two compare.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Gps Watch#The Apple Watch Series 6#The Apple Watch Se#Herm S#Watch Se#Health#Ecg#Ekg#Airdrop#Memoji#Sos#G Wi Fi Cellular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may be less than a week away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign according to the supply chain — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for, for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, 120Hz refresh display, extra battery life, camera, and more. At...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed wearable technology as we know it. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

This is what the Apple Watch Series 7 looks like in real life

Earlier this week, a report came out and relayed that there are now more than 100 million Apple Watch users across the globe. Clearly, Apple’s bet on wearables paid off and, if anything, helped take the entire category to brand new heights. Looking ahead, we’re just a few weeks away from Apple introducing new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch models. And though the iPhone 13 will clearly be the main event, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, with a new design, is shaping up to be a compelling upgrade. Today’s Top Deal How are these best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13' price, Apple Event dates & more on This Week in Apple

On the latest "This Week in Apple," we talk through the likely release dates for "iPhone 13", Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, explain a possible iPhone price increase, and more. Keep up with the last week of Apple news — Each week,AppleInsider posts many stories about Apple, its...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best iPhone 11 cases: protect your new Apple iPhone

If you’re looking for one of the best iPhone 11 cases then you’ve come to the right place, as this guide includes a selection of the top options available, covering a range of different sizes, prices, and features. The iPhone 11 might not be the newest iPhone anymore but it’s...
ElectronicsPosted by
Variety

These Apple Devices Are All Discounted on Amazon Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple never discounts prices on their own devices so it’s always a big deal when their latest products go on sale elsewhere. And right now, Amazon slashed prices on a slew of items, from AirPod Pros to Macbook Airs — just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Here are all the best Apple deals on Amazon right now. You’ll want to snag them fast before...
ElectronicsMacworld

The iPad Air is available at an all-time low price on Amazon

School is back in session all across the country, and it’s also a time when you’re probably considering a new computer to help with schoolwork. If that’s the case—or even if it’s not the case and you’re shopping for different but equally valid reasons—but sure to check out an outstanding Amazon deal where you can save $100 on the iPad Air.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Watch Series 7 leak breaks iPhone tradition

The next Apple Watch will quite likely break the mold when it comes to significant device upgrades from Apple. Each time Apple releases a new iPhone, it seems one of two things happens. Either Apple releases a smartphone that’s near-identical in size and shape as its predecessor, or the company initiates an industrial design upgrade that requires accessory makers to release a whole new set of cases and peripherals.
Electronics9to5Mac

Deals: All-time lows on M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $319, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of new all-time lows on Apple gear. First up, we’re looking at a $99 discount on the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which is live alongside a rare discount on the Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote at $130. Plus, you can save on a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ElectronicsT3.com

5 things that excite me most about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is official, and has just been unveiled alongside the Samsung Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 during the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream. The new version stays true to the original's tech-heavy, classically styled concept, but now features the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google, and is equipped with One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.
ElectronicsMacworld

The next Apple Watch: New design with ‘updated screen tech’ on the way

It’s been six years since the first Apple Watch hit the market, and the device has seen some important changes in its time with cellular, larger displays, and more powerful sensors. Lately, however, it seems as if we’ve hit the part in a product’s life where the upgrades are incremental, but that could change this year with the Series 7. This article keeps track of the most creditable reports of the upcoming Apple Watch, so keep coming back for the latest news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy