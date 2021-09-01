Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?
Apple launched two new smartwatches last year: the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Both devices run WatchOS 7 (and WatchOS 8 soon). The Watch SE is a more affordable version of Apple's flagship Watch. It has fewer features and an older processor, Apple's S5 chip. The devices have cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants. The Watch Series 6 starts at $399 (£379, AU$599), while the Watch SE costs $279 (£269, AU$429). If you're interested in either smartwatch but aren't sure which one you should get, read on for our deep dive on how these two compare.www.cnet.com
