Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Maryland.