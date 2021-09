The Pokemon Company has announced that pre-registrations for Pokemon Unite on mobile have reached an important milestone. As of August 26th, pre-registrations for Pokemon Unite have crossed 2.5 million. This means that the Unite License for Pikachu as well as 1000 Aeos tickets will be distributed for free to all players who log into the game on mobile. Players who already have the Pikachu License unlocked will instead receive Aeos coins. As a reminder, players on Switch will be able to claim this rewards as well by linking their account to the mobile version.