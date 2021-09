The Women’s Super League has grown year-on-year and this season is set to be the biggest yet with the most domestic broadcast coverage to date.A majority of games will be shown on TV this campaign and those not on the box will be streamed on the FA Player.As well as ground-breaking coverage, the league has continued to attract international world-class stars in the transfer window. Teams will be hoping their signings this summer will dethrone Chelsea, who won a second consecutive title last season with just one defeat in the whole league campaign.Here’s everything you need to know about the...