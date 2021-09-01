UNG strikes deal with Barnes and Noble

Students worry about COVID-19 outbreak after viral video shows massive off-campus college party Students worry that in a pandemic, the gathering of hundreds of students in close contact with no masks could spark a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of North Georgia campus. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The University of North Georgia says it has struck a deal with Barnes and Noble: the company will manage bookstores on all five UNG campuses in an agreement that will take effect at the end of the month.

From Clark Leonard, UNG…

“UNG is excited to welcome Barnes & Noble to our campuses,” Stephanie Nakamura, interim director of Auxiliary Services at UNG, said. “Through this partnership, we will provide students affordable course materials needed for success and ensure that faculty have support throughout the entire process of course material adoption.”

Faculty will gain access to the BNC Adoption & Insights Portal, which allows them to research and submit affordable course material selections, further driving choice and student success.

The UNG Bookstores will have the industry’s largest inventory of affordable physical and digital course materials backed by a price-match program and convenient options for ordering and receiving materials such as pick-up in store, curbside or delivery. The bookstores also will offer events to support learning and social engagement.

An expanded assortment of apparel, gifts, accessories and other items will be available in the UNG Bookstores to let the UNG community show their Nighthawks pride.

Merchandise will be available in store and online via the website or mobile app.

Barnes & Noble College’s partnership with licensed sports merchandise leaders Fanatics and Lids allows UNG Bookstores to expand the assortment of Nighthawk-branded products.

“We’re thrilled to become a part of the UNG campus community and support its mission of ‘academic excellence and developing student leaders for a diverse and global society,’” Jonathan Shar, executive vice president of BNED Retail and president of Barnes & Noble College, said. “UNG is an institution grounded in a student-focused environment, and we look forward to joining our new partner in delivering forward-thinking solutions that can help students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Barnes & Noble College operates more than 770 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 6 million college students and faculty nationwide.

