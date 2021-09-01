Net gains! Thorben Hoffmann arrival echos Sunderland’s signing of Shay Given

Back in early 1996, Peter Reid sprang a major surprise by signing young keeper Shay Given on loan from Blackburn Rovers. Alec Chamberlain, the number one, was an experienced keeper who’d played in the top flight for Luton and had arrived under Terry Butcher a couple of seasons earlier. He had been in decent form during the season – he’d kept nine clean sheets in 23 as the team had mounted a promotion challenge, hitting the top of the league for a few weeks in December – but Reid saw room for improvement.