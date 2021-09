With the start to every school year comes a flood of excitement, nervousness and joy. This tangle of emotions is one we’ve all come to know well, but it feels particularly pronounced as we step foot on the UC Berkeley campus this fall — some of us for the first time ever and others for the first time in what feels like forever. Whether you are reuniting with your closest friends or just now meeting your friends-to-be, campus is already buzzing with the renewed presence and spirit of the student body.