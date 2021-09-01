Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Larry forecast to become major hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico and toward the southeast United States. According to a tropical weather outlook issued at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the disturbance, described as a surface trough and upper-level disturbance, has a 50% chance of developing in the next two days as it moves toward the Florida Panhandle and a 50% chance of development over the next five days as it moves away from Florida, in the Atlantic.