Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Larry forecast to become major hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, strengthening from Tropical Depression 12. Larry is now one of four systems the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, as Tropical Depression Kate churns in the Atlantic and Ida moves toward the northeastern United States as a post-tropical cyclone. A disturbance in the Caribbean is also being monitored.www.wfla.com
