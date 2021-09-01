Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Larry forecast to become major hurricane

wfla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, strengthening from Tropical Depression 12. Larry is now one of four systems the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, as Tropical Depression Kate churns in the Atlantic and Ida moves toward the northeastern United States as a post-tropical cyclone. A disturbance in the Caribbean is also being monitored.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Ocean#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Tropics#Wfla#Nhc#Appalachians#Southern New England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentdailyvoice.com

New Update: Major Hurricane Larry Churning In Atlantic; New Projected Path

Forecasters are watching powerful Hurricane Larry churning in the Atlantic Basin, warning it could wind up being an even stronger storm than Ida, which left a trail of destruction through multiple states. The latest projected track for the Category 3 storm, packed with 115 mile-per-hour winds, still keeps it well...
EnvironmentPosted by
Outsider.com

Hurricane Larry: Here’s Where Category 3 Storm is Forecasted to Cause Havoc

The United States’ east coast is still whirling from the destruction caused by the historic Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 hurricane struck the coast of Louisiana, followed by Mississippi, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. In days, Ida tore through the eastern states of Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and, finally, New York and New Jersey.
EnvironmentKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Serious shot at heavy rain for the RGV coming soon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another area of tropical low pressure is expected to develop, later this weekend, off the Bay of Campeche some 500 miles south of the RGV. This area of low pressure is forecast to move north/northwest along the east coast of Mexico, probably pushing inland...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Storms roll across Central Florida bringing heavy rain, wind

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday rain chances are near 60% in Central Florida, with a few storms getting an early start around midmorning. Rain chances remain between 50-60% through the end of the workweek. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be in the low 90s...
EnvironmentWOOD

Tropical Update

Above is the swirling clouds and rather large eye of Hurricane Larry. Larry is pretty far out in the Atlantic. It’ll pass far enough east of Bermuda that they should see nothing much more than a breezy couple of days and some high surf. * Larry will brush Newfoundland and...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hurricane Larry remains a large, powerful storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Larry is now a category 2 storm. Read updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS FOR LIVE UPDATES <<<. Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful storm, the National Hurricane Center said. On the forecast track, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda...
Florida Statewfla.com

Invest 91L has medium chance of tropical development as it moves toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico and toward the southeast United States. According to a tropical weather outlook issued at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the disturbance, described as a surface trough and upper-level disturbance, has a 50% chance of developing in the next two days as it moves toward the Florida Panhandle and a 50% chance of development over the next five days as it moves away from Florida, in the Atlantic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy