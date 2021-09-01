CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB (8/31): Royals fall to Cleveland in return to Kansas City

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kansas City) -- The Royals dropped a 7-2 decision to Cleveland in their return home on Tuesday night. Jakob Junis got the start and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits before the bullpen gave up four runs in just 4 1/3. Salvador Perez...

