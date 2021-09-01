Latest Twitter PWA gets new visual changes and more with the latest server side update

It is safe to say that the first attempt at a smartwatch by OnePlus did not go as exactly as the company had planned. Sure, there was a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the OnePlus Watch, especially by people who have been a part of the ecosystem for years, but the watch failed to deliver on many fronts. Mainly because the software experience was not as polished, and there were many other issues too. Sure, the watch itself was wonderful as far as the build quality was concerned, but this was the end of it.