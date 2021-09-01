Cancel
Latest Twitter PWA gets new visual changes and more with the latest server side update

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Twitter has added a couple of exciting new features to its Progressive Web App(PWA) through a server-side update. The latest version of the Twitter PWA has a new look and feel as the social media company has introduced some changes to the visual design language of the platform. The company says that it’ll make things more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about. The update also includes the ability for users to use their Apple ID to sign up and sign in to Twitter. Another useful feature is the ability for you to upload captions via SRT file when uploading video on Twitter.com.

