Letter: Resist 'endless do-overs' on new school

This morning I read Ward 2 City Council Candidate Tracy O’Neil’s op-ed (”Put new school back up for a vote,” Aug. 27), and I was upset. As a parent living on Portuguese Hill, I’m eager to send my 4-year-old daughter to the new school our neighborhood is slated to get. But if Ms. O’Neil gets her way, the project will be cancelled, funding will be pulled by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and my daughter — and all the other kids — will have to choose between an ancient and insufficient St. Ann’s, and the debris-strewn hole that is now where Veterans used to be.