Driving between Gloucester and Rockport on Routes 127 and 127A, I am distressed by the large number of dead and dying trees on either side of -- and overhanging -- the roadway and utility lines, seeming disasters waiting to happen. When limbs or entire trees fall and block a roadway and/or interrupt utility service, who or what entity is responsible to remedy the problem – the commonwealth, our local governments, the utility companies or private property owners? Would not preventative action now by those responsible be less costly and inconvenient than waiting for the inevitable to happen?