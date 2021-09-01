Cancel
Essex County, MA

Letter: Beware Rockport seawall work

Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

To the editor: The Landing Group is once again trying raise the Pigeon Cove Harbor seawall. In addition to many recreational boaters, more than 100 lobstermen and fishermen depend on that harbor for their livelihoods. The Conservation Commission must take into account the documented...

