Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SK Innovation to invest $1 bln in a new battery factory in China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWTb8_0bj9t3S800
The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) said on Wednesday it will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China.

The investment comes as global automakers shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations, leading to increasing demand for EV batteries.

The South Korean battery maker, which supplies electric car batteries to Ford Motor Co (F.N), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) among others, has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea.

SK Innovation did not provide details of its planned new battery factory in China.

In July, SK Innovation said it would aim to increase its annual battery production capacity to 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, up 60% from a previously announced goal of 125 GWh. Its current capacity is 40 GWh. read more

($1 = 1,158.6200 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car Batteries#Sk Innovation Co Ltd#Ev#South Korean#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Hyundai#Gwh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Economywsau.com

Japanese automakers’ China car sales tumbled in August

BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world’s biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock's China unit raises $1 bln in maiden mutual fund

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BlackRock's China mutual fund subsidiary set up its first fund in the country after raising 6.68 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) during a shortened subscription period, signalling warm reception by investors. Wednesday's disclosure came a day after billionaire investor George Soros said it was a mistake...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Invests $24 Billion In Batteries

With more and more car manufacturers committing to an all-electric future, the race for materials and supplies are heating up, and to make matters worse, the automotive industry is currently facing a serious semiconductor chip shortage. BMW, which recently launched a new range of all-electric vehicles, including the BMW iX and i4 plans to cut production costs by as much as 25 percent in the coming years to combat losses caused by supply issues, and has now announced a massive $24 billion investment in batteries to keep up with demand. BMW's EV sales have made major strides in the past two years, and now accounts for more than 11 percent of deliveries during the first half of 2021.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Intel says it could invest up to $95B in new European chip factories

Intel Corp. said today it could spend up to $95 billion to build as many as eight new semiconductor manufacturing plants in Europe, as part of its response to the ongoing global chip shortage. Plans to build two new chip factories in Europe were announced Tuesday by Intel Chief Executive...
Businesswsau.com

Stellantis joint venture with China’s GAC to close one of two plants

BEIJING (Reuters) -Stellantis NV’s Chinese joint venture with GAC will close one of its two factories in China by next March, GAC told Reuters, as Stellantis restructures operations in the world’s biggest auto market where it has struggled to sell cars. The joint venture, which currently has capacity to make...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Toyota to spend over $13.5 bln on EV batteries by 2030

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects investments for development of its battery supply system and research and development to be about 1.5 trillion yen ($13.65 billion) by 2030. ($1 = 109.8500 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Economyelectrek.co

Hyundai Motor commits to becoming globally carbon neutral by 2045

During IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Hyundai Motor Group has shared its goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2045. This will include its global product lineup and all company operations. Furthermore, Hyundai announced an end to all combustion engine vehicles in Europe beginning in 2035. Hyundai Motor Group is...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China’s SMIC to invest $8.87 bln for new chip plant in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK) will invest $8.87 billion to build a chip plant in Shanghai, it said on Friday, expanding capacity amid a global chip shortage as Beijing pushes to boost independence in the sector. The expansion by China's largest chipmaker comes as...
Carskitco.com

How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars. HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?. Solid-state batteries use thin...
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Toyota to Invest $13.5B in Battery Development, Production By 2030

Toyota expects to invest $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop and produce new batteries for a mix of hybrids and pure battery-electric vehicles, the automaker said Tuesday. The Japanese giant could have as many as 70 individual battery assembly lines in operation, said Masahito Maeda, chief tech officer for Toyota Motor Corp., during a media webinar. They will cover a mix of different battery types as the carmaker continues to focus on a broad range of electrified powertrain options, including conventional and plug-in hybrids, as well as pure battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Tesla May Receive €1.14 Billion Grant For German Battery Factory

According to German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, Tesla is in line to receive a €1.14 billion grant from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWI) to help build a new battery factory adjacent to its new factory in Grünheide near Berlin. Peter Altmaier, the head of BMWI, tells the press, “If the product and production is successful, a number of 2000 or more jobs in the battery area of ​​the Grünheide plant is realistic.” BMWI says Tesla’s total investment in the Grünheide battery factory will be approximately €5 billion.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

China's refinery crackdown leaves oil tankers with nowhere to go

China is cracking down on its private-sector oil refiners in a bid to close tax loopholes and mitigate pollution. Approximately a quarter of the nation's mammoth refining capacity comes from these independent refineries, known as "teapots." Beijing allowed these private refiners with their most limited crude import quota since 2015,...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Sinopec plans to spend $4.6 billion on hydrogen energy by 2025

BEIJING/SINGAPORE – China’s Sinopec Corp plans to spend 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) on hydrogen energy by 2025 as the state oil and gas major pivots to producing natural gas and hydrogen as part of becoming a carbon-neutral energy provider by 2050. Asia’s biggest oil refiner said on Monday it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy