Is E10, the new 'green petrol', suitable for your car?
From today, the standard grade of petrol in Great Britain is E10, denoting up to a 10 per cent content of bio ethanol. Prior to 1 September, regular unleaded was E5 although E10 has been on sale for some time in the UK and more particularly in Europe. Superunleaded petrol (rated at 97+ octane) will remain E5, while the change won’t happen in Northern Ireland until early in 2022. Neither will diesel fuel be changing. All fuel stations will sell E10 bio ethanol fuel but what effect will it have on your car?www.telegraph.co.uk
