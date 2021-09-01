New Malignant trailer is pure nightmare fuel from James Wan

From James Wan, the director of The Conjuring, comes a new vision of terror. Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming horror thriller film, Malignant. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis ("Annabelle," "The Mummy"), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's "Impulse," TV's "Mr. Mercedes"), George Young (TV's "Containment"), Michole Briana White (TV's "Black Mafia Family," "Dead to Me"), Jacqueline McKenzie ("Palm Beach," TV's "Reckoning"), Jake Abel (TV's "Supernatural," the "Percy Jackson" films) and Ingrid Bisu ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun"). Malignant arrives in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on September 10, 2021.
