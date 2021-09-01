Cancel
New Malignant trailer is pure nightmare fuel from James Wan

By Gem Seddon
In case you were worried the spooky season wasn't ramping up the scares enough, grab your pillow and clutch it tight. James Wan's upcoming Malignant has dropped its final trailer. In the movie Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison Mitchell, a woman plagued by nightmarish visions of grisly murders. When she...

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
