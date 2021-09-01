New Malignant trailer is pure nightmare fuel from James Wan

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aquaman’s journey in the DC Extended Universe is far from over, as Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as the titular hero and king of Atlantis in a sequel. The movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mostly a mystery at this point, as the cast and crew aren’t sharing any plot details. Fans have, however, been treated to a number of behind-the-scenes teases, with this latest one arguably being the biggest one yet. Momoa just unveiled the new suit he’ll sport in the film, and it looks awesome!