Manchester United have no choice but to pursue a new central midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window in the wake of Scott McTominay’s injury setback. The only other option is to show at least a little bit of trust in Donny van de Beek, who must be wondering how on earth he will ever get a game when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cautiously went for Nemanja Matic in place of McTominay against an average at best Southampton last time out.