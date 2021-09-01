Cancel
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies’ foul injures knee

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of playoff contenders. Atlanta lost All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth and had to be carried off the field. He’s batting .260 and leads the National League in extra-base hits with 63. The team said X-rays were negative. Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk from Tyler Matzek in the Dodgers eighth and scored from first on Seager’s hit to deep right-center. Betts homered earlier. Los Angeles moved within a half-game of NL West-leading San Francisco. The NL East-leading Braves dropped their sixth straight at Dodger Stadium.

