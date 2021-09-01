Cancel
Charlotte, NC

This is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9qNum00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 3,368 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 136 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 257 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Chester County, SC 257 83 15,211 4,917
2 Rowan County, NC 241 337 14,768 20,617
3 Gaston County, NC 217 469 14,461 31,320
4 Lancaster County, SC 203 182 13,912 12,458
5 York County, SC 160 414 14,334 37,074
6 Iredell County, NC 142 245 13,060 22,531
7 Cabarrus County, NC 138 277 13,189 26,569
8 Union County, NC 108 245 12,779 28,969
9 Lincoln County, NC 106 86 14,670 11,947
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 98 1,030 12,637 133,232

