Your Taurus Monthly Horoscope for September

By Adama Sesay
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is here, my dear sweet Taurus, and it’s empowering your life in a major way. The month kicks off with a fresh New Moon in your fellow earth sign of Virgo on September 6. Life will take on a serious tone compared to the playful energy you experienced during Leo season. The New Moon can bring in a creative project or idea that requires much of your focus. This can come out of nowhere thanks to the Moon’s connection to Uranus Retrograde in Taurus, but don’t worry love, it’s all in a positive direction. Your finances can also improve at this time, thanks to you being recognized for your past work. This boost could come from a colleague or someone you know professionally. It’s your time to hit the ground running, you fierce Bull, you!

