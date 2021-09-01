Your Gemini Monthly Horoscope for September
September is already here, and ‘tis the season to get serious, babe. I know that’s a challenge for you flirtatious Twins, but Virgo season has arrived. The New Moon in Virgo is kick-starting a sensible vibe on September 6 in the area of family and your home. Moving, redecorating, or coordinating changes in your home life can all manifest at this time for you. That same day, your planetary ruler, Mercury, moves into its pre-retrograde shadow period. Think of this as an energetic fresh start before the communication fog hits. Make the most of it by making needed improvements, removing clutter, and reorganizing. Check out some feng shui tips, too!www.cosmopolitan.com
