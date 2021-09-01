Your Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for September
Happy September, my Capricorn empress! The month kicks off with a powerful, grounded, and focused vibe that you can truly get into. Managing the details of long-distance travel or international matters is coming to the forefront with the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. This could require you to burn the midnight oil and dedicate extra time to this area of your life. For some of you dazzling Goats, this could be a trip for pleasure, and for others, it could be work-related. Either way, you are happy to hunker down and accomplish what’s necessary at this time. This is Virgo season, after all!www.cosmopolitan.com
