Your Leo Monthly Horoscope for September
You’re striking gold this September, and you deserve it, my fierce Lion goddess. Virgo season will be the energy that just keeps on giving when it comes to your wallet. Money is a mindset, my love, and now you are releasing the limitations holding you back. This abundant energy will amp up on the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. The opportunities that manifested during the vibrance of Leo season now require the actual work, practice, and focus. I believe in you, my dear Lioness! You also can start tweaking your budget, especially now that your net worth is improving. You go, Leo…it’s your world and we all just live in it!www.cosmopolitan.com
