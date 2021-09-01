Your Cancer Monthly Horoscope for September
Welcome to September, my Cancer queen! You are quite the busy Crab this Virgo season. The New Moon in Virgo is on September 6, bringing focused energy to your communication house. This is an important fresh start for you because you’re also ruled by the Moon. That explains a lot, right? New contracts, communication, meetings, and discussions are in the energetic spotlight for you. It’s time for a fresh start. Luckily, this is the best time to decide whether it aligns with you, but be aware that Mercury moves into its pre-retrograde shadow the same day. Tap into that discerning Virgo energy!www.cosmopolitan.com
