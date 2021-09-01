Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for September
Happy September, you sexy stinger, you. We're moving into the thick of Virgo season, and the cosmos are doubling down on this earthy energy at the beginning of the month with the Virgo New Moon on September 6. Prep for a fresh and grounded start towards your hopes, dreams, and wishes during this new lunar cycle. A promising opportunity through your contacts can roll in, but it’s still wise to use discernment before diving headfirst into uncharted territory. This is also a time that encourages you to clean house (aka hit that delete button) in regards to your social media networks. Digital self-care is a right, and it’s healthy AF to set those boundaries.www.cosmopolitan.com
