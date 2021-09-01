Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Aries Monthly Horoscope for September

By Adama Sesay
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy September, my dear warrior goddess, Aries! This Virgo season is going to cool you down and bring you back down to earth. Leo season was quite an energetic and enchanting time for you, and Virgo season is serving you a grounding reality check. Practical matters come to the forefront with the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. The Moon and Sun will join together in the sign ruling over health, routine, work, and the small details. Yes, Virgo is also known to give off that perfectionist energy, but you can totally make the most of this productive earthy vibe.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#New Moon#Mars#Gcal#Sun#Libra Aries#Mercury#Lilithastrology Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
Lifestyleuiargonaut.com

Weekly Horoscopes

It is your time to shine, Virgo! As you enter this new season of change and transition, remind yourself not to over-analyze your decisions. Go with your gut and do not be afraid to try something out of the ordinary. Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) End this summer with a balanced...
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
Lifestylepurewow.com

The 3 Most Confident Zodiac Signs (& 2 That Could Use an Ego Boost)

What gives some of us the confidence to be so, well, confident? Humans are social animals, and with that, we’ve always had a tendency to compare ourselves to others. But especially now as we’re knee-deep in everyone else’s highlight reel 24/7, it’s gotten hard to discern who’s really loving life, who’s just faking it until they make it and whether it matters either way. It’s easy to lose faith in ourselves when we’re caught up in a cycle of compare and despair. But for some of us, it really is that easy to trust our own process and to shout our accomplishments from the rooftops. Some of us are just born self-assured. Of course, as with everything, who’s all ego and who occasionally needs a little extra push might have to do with our zodiac sign. Here’s our ranking of the three most confident astrological signs along with two that could definitely use an ego boost.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21) Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart. To get...
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
Lifestyleastrology.com

September Astrology Forecast: Shifting Gears Into a New Season

August was intense, so it’s good news to know that September’s astrology offers a brief hiatus from the chaos. Both the sun and Mars are in eager Virgo—but with five planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) in retrograde motion, we are getting the hint (or even a flat-out flashing light) from the universe to slow our roll.
Lifestylechatelaine.com

Virgo: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Virgo is an earth sign that is co-ruled by the planet Mercury (along with Gemini). Your sign is highly sensitive and rooted in the material world. You process information methodically, sometimes so much so that you get lost in the details. You have a tendency to think through your feelings because letting them flow can feel too chaotic for you. How you live your life is a topic of great concern to you; in this way your habits, routines, and lifestyle meaningfully reflect your priorities and values. For maximum happiness change the latter to better reflect the former.
LifestyleElite Daily

The First Week of Virgo Season Will Be So Beautiful For 3 Zodiac Signs

After how hectic last week was, I’m sure you’re more than ready for the cosmos to give you a break. Thanks to the fact that the sun has officially entered organized, down-to-earth, and practical Virgo, you’re in a beautiful position to choose order over chaos. With the sun in this methodical and analytical earth sign, you’re ready to look at things more logically and pragmatically. While this energy will certainly encourage you to act like an adult, that doesn’t mean that fun is going out the window, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 23, 2021: Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn.
LifestylePosted by
Reader's Digest

This Is Your Power Color, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We all have something that gives us the extra confidence to go out and take on the world. It’s often a special power outfit or a lucky charm we think gives us a little boost when we have an important job interview to ace or a first date to impress. Astrology can help take that idea a step further: Each zodiac sign has a power color that can help bring out its very best.
LifestyleAnchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of September 9

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "We need to become more unreasonable but in an intelligent way," says Aries politician Jerry Brown. Yes! I agree! And that's especially true for you right now, Aries. To Brown's advice, I will add this message from Aries fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Intelligence is composed mostly of imagination, insight—things that have nothing to do with reason." Here's one further suggestion to help you take maximum advantage of cosmic rhythms, courtesy of Aries historian Arnold J. Toynbee: "The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play."
LifestyleElite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

September 2021's New Moon In Virgo Is Fuel for Sexy, Romantic Breakthroughs

Virgo season has been in full swing since August 22, setting an earthy, pragmatic, service-oriented tone and nudging you to dig into the details until September 22. This grounded time of year is generally full of transitions — heading back from the beach, back to school, back to a more aggressive work schedule. It can feel like whiplash, especially if you're lacking focus on what you need to move toward. Thankfully, the days around the Maiden's new moon are a prime time to get crystal clear on what you want to accomplish in the coming weeks and months.
LifestyleIn Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for a Libra

Here's how the beauty-loving, justice-seeking — and OK, sometimes very indecisive — air sign matches with each of the 12 signs of the zodiac. At one time or another, the internet has taken aim at your zodiac sign's least adorable traits. Virgos have a rep for being nagging worrywarts, Aquarians are overt convention-hating weirdos, and Sagittarians need to take a tip from one of their own, Taylor Swift, and calm down.
AstronomyIn Style

September's New Moon Will Catapult You Toward Your Future

With Virgo season in full swing, self-improvement can't help but be top of mind. After all, the mutable earth sign, which is also the ruler of the sixth house of wellness and daily routine, is all about tuning into and tweaking all the minute details to be your best self — and to lay the building blocks for your dream future. And this year, the Maiden's annual new moon — which happens on September 6 at 8:51 p.m. ET/5:51 p.m. PT — is wired for tackling that undertaking with a sweet dose of creativity, romance, and psychic insight.
Lifestyleniagaranow.com

Horoscope: A new moon brings some new beginnings

This week we have an amazing new moon in Virgo on Monday, Sept. 6 and much to do about Neptune in Pisces. Thursday, Sept. 2: While a strong moon in Cancer is in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces, a finicky Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, the planet of imagination and good fortune. It is important to pay special attention to matters having to do with health and work today. It was Sept. 2, 1666, that a fire broke out at a bakeshop in London, England. Within days, it had consumed 80 per cent of the city and would forever be known as The Great Fire of London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy