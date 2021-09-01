Your Aries Monthly Horoscope for September
Happy September, my dear warrior goddess, Aries! This Virgo season is going to cool you down and bring you back down to earth. Leo season was quite an energetic and enchanting time for you, and Virgo season is serving you a grounding reality check. Practical matters come to the forefront with the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. The Moon and Sun will join together in the sign ruling over health, routine, work, and the small details. Yes, Virgo is also known to give off that perfectionist energy, but you can totally make the most of this productive earthy vibe.www.cosmopolitan.com
