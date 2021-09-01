Your Pisces Monthly Horoscope for September
Hello my lovely Pisces mermaids, and welcome to September! This Virgo season, it’s getting personal. The energy kicks off on September 6 with the New Moon in your partner sign of Virgo centered in your relationship zone. With this fresh lunar cycle comes a renewed perspective on this part of your life. It’s time to pay attention to the details and alter what is no longer a fit in your world. This shift in mindset could be triggered by a new potential flame or the actions of your current committed lover. Even though this is completely opposite from your go-with-the-flow nature, Virgo is empowering you to use discernment and remain grounded in your decision making.www.cosmopolitan.com
