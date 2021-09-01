Your Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for September
It’s time for you to receive the best (you deserve it!), my dazzling Water-Bearer. As September kicks off, your mind’s on your money and the universe is granting you the rewards. This all speeds up with the New Moon in Virgo on September 6 in your area of shared resources, debts, and loans. This is ushering in a new budget structure and an entirely elevated mindset when it comes to this area of your life. If you have been waiting on a pesky legal case, this new lunar cycle is helping you to breathe more easily. Prepare to comb through the finer details and fix what is no longer fiscally working so that you can financially thrive.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0