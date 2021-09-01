Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for September

By Adama Sesay
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is here, and you are going to slay the game, Sagittarius. You are making boss moves as your career enters the energetic spotlight at the beginning of the month. Double down on that focus during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. It will be giving you more opportunities than you know what to do with. The stars are aligning to give you the gold, but first you have to put in the practical work. No one said it would be easy, but this is a temporary window of opportunity to get down to business and achieve as you move through Virgo season.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcal#Sun#Mercury#Lilithastrology Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Related
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces. plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LifestyleRocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Sept. 7-Sept. 12

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Virgo season’s here, baby — now is your time to shine! This is the perfect time to try something new to spice up your life. Put yourself out there, and listen to your gut. Maybe it means you join a new club on campus — or perhaps you stop wearing deodorant.
Lifestyleastrology.com

September Astrology Forecast: Shifting Gears Into a New Season

August was intense, so it’s good news to know that September’s astrology offers a brief hiatus from the chaos. Both the sun and Mars are in eager Virgo—but with five planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) in retrograde motion, we are getting the hint (or even a flat-out flashing light) from the universe to slow our roll.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21) Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart. To get...
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reality Check Each Zodiac Sign Needs Right Now

The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
LifestyleElite Daily

The First Week of Virgo Season Will Be So Beautiful For 3 Zodiac Signs

After how hectic last week was, I’m sure you’re more than ready for the cosmos to give you a break. Thanks to the fact that the sun has officially entered organized, down-to-earth, and practical Virgo, you’re in a beautiful position to choose order over chaos. With the sun in this methodical and analytical earth sign, you’re ready to look at things more logically and pragmatically. While this energy will certainly encourage you to act like an adult, that doesn’t mean that fun is going out the window, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 23, 2021: Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of September 6, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new romance tests the unattached Bovine’s patience to the limit. But Venus still rules the Taurean heart, so expect to find yourself trying hard to make this relationship work. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It’s a good time to consider home-related purchases....
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LifestyleAllure

What September's Scorpio Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

This month has the potential to bring financial blessings, so stay on top of your game. your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Scorpio personality profile. Happy September, sexy Scorpio. Last month, you practiced direct communication with your love interests instead of resorting...
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

September 2021's New Moon In Virgo Is Fuel for Sexy, Romantic Breakthroughs

Virgo season has been in full swing since August 22, setting an earthy, pragmatic, service-oriented tone and nudging you to dig into the details until September 22. This grounded time of year is generally full of transitions — heading back from the beach, back to school, back to a more aggressive work schedule. It can feel like whiplash, especially if you're lacking focus on what you need to move toward. Thankfully, the days around the Maiden's new moon are a prime time to get crystal clear on what you want to accomplish in the coming weeks and months.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 9/02/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're ready for a big showdown, but it could come and go with nary a ripple. Confrontations during a Mars/Neptune opposition tend to be anti-climactic. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Loose ends won't be tied up as easily as you expect. Get ready...
LifestyleIn Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for a Libra

Here's how the beauty-loving, justice-seeking — and OK, sometimes very indecisive — air sign matches with each of the 12 signs of the zodiac. At one time or another, the internet has taken aim at your zodiac sign's least adorable traits. Virgos have a rep for being nagging worrywarts, Aquarians are overt convention-hating weirdos, and Sagittarians need to take a tip from one of their own, Taylor Swift, and calm down.
LifestyleAnchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of September 9

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "We need to become more unreasonable but in an intelligent way," says Aries politician Jerry Brown. Yes! I agree! And that's especially true for you right now, Aries. To Brown's advice, I will add this message from Aries fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Intelligence is composed mostly of imagination, insight—things that have nothing to do with reason." Here's one further suggestion to help you take maximum advantage of cosmic rhythms, courtesy of Aries historian Arnold J. Toynbee: "The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play."
AstronomyIn Style

September's New Moon Will Catapult You Toward Your Future

With Virgo season in full swing, self-improvement can't help but be top of mind. After all, the mutable earth sign, which is also the ruler of the sixth house of wellness and daily routine, is all about tuning into and tweaking all the minute details to be your best self — and to lay the building blocks for your dream future. And this year, the Maiden's annual new moon — which happens on September 6 at 8:51 p.m. ET/5:51 p.m. PT — is wired for tackling that undertaking with a sweet dose of creativity, romance, and psychic insight.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For September 7,2021: Virgos, Don’t Let Setbacks Keep You From Pursuing Your Dreams!

Aries – Maintaining your concentration might lead to the loss of potential clients in business, so stay focused. A youngster that excels academically is likely to make you proud. There’s a good chance you’ll get behind on your payments. Choosing appropriate dietary selections will assist you in maintaining a healthy weight. If you simply talk to a tenant who isn’t paying rent on time, he or she will start paying on time. It’s possible to have a breakdown during a road trip.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy