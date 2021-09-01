Your Virgo Monthly Horoscope for September
September is your time to shine, Virgo! The Sun is rolling out the red carpet for you, giving you life, and energizing your personality. Expect a noticeable shift in your perspective during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. This lunar fresh start is allowing you to release what has held you back from embracing the true you. You are perfect just the way you are, my dear Virgo, and this New Moon empowering you in a positive direction towards radical self-acceptance.www.cosmopolitan.com
