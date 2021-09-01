Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Virgo Monthly Horoscope for September

By Adama Sesay
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is your time to shine, Virgo! The Sun is rolling out the red carpet for you, giving you life, and energizing your personality. Expect a noticeable shift in your perspective during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. This lunar fresh start is allowing you to release what has held you back from embracing the true you. You are perfect just the way you are, my dear Virgo, and this New Moon empowering you in a positive direction towards radical self-acceptance.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Virgo Monthly#Gcal#Sun#Mercury#Lilithastrology Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra. Aries (March 21-April 19) Do what you can to get better organized, because this will make you feel good. Many of you will also extend these efforts into doing something to improve your health, as well. (What you want to do is feel that you’re on top of your game.)
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 6 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Commitment Issues

If your sign is one of the ones below, we apologize in advance and if you're trying to date one of the signs below, we not only also apologize in advance but we wish you luck. The thing is, the first step to building a loving foundation is awareness. Understanding one another allows us to respect each other, to react accordingly, and to give in to the right needs. Just remember no one is born with commitment issues nor is cursed with them forever.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestylepurewow.com

The 3 Most Confident Zodiac Signs (& 2 That Could Use an Ego Boost)

What gives some of us the confidence to be so, well, confident? Humans are social animals, and with that, we’ve always had a tendency to compare ourselves to others. But especially now as we’re knee-deep in everyone else’s highlight reel 24/7, it’s gotten hard to discern who’s really loving life, who’s just faking it until they make it and whether it matters either way. It’s easy to lose faith in ourselves when we’re caught up in a cycle of compare and despair. But for some of us, it really is that easy to trust our own process and to shout our accomplishments from the rooftops. Some of us are just born self-assured. Of course, as with everything, who’s all ego and who occasionally needs a little extra push might have to do with our zodiac sign. Here’s our ranking of the three most confident astrological signs along with two that could definitely use an ego boost.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A troubling situation takes a positive turn and moves toward a resolution that should please you and your supporters. Meanwhile, make time to deal with new domestic issues. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) It’s a good time to reassess your goals and consider...
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21) Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart. To get...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
LifestyleElite Daily

The First Week of Virgo Season Will Be So Beautiful For 3 Zodiac Signs

After how hectic last week was, I’m sure you’re more than ready for the cosmos to give you a break. Thanks to the fact that the sun has officially entered organized, down-to-earth, and practical Virgo, you’re in a beautiful position to choose order over chaos. With the sun in this methodical and analytical earth sign, you’re ready to look at things more logically and pragmatically. While this energy will certainly encourage you to act like an adult, that doesn’t mean that fun is going out the window, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 23, 2021: Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn.
Lifestyleastrology.com

September Astrology Forecast: Shifting Gears Into a New Season

August was intense, so it’s good news to know that September’s astrology offers a brief hiatus from the chaos. Both the sun and Mars are in eager Virgo—but with five planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) in retrograde motion, we are getting the hint (or even a flat-out flashing light) from the universe to slow our roll.
LifestyleBrit + Co

What is Your Moon Sign and What Does it Mean In Astrology?

We at Brit + Co don't shy away from indulging in a little Sun sign astrology here and there. From the best places to travel to the colors you might love to wear, there are a lot of interesting ways to have fun and express yourself that can correlate with your Sun sign. But the Sun sign is just that: A fantastic significator of how you like to express yourself, ways you enjoy having fun, and the general theme of your identity throughout your life. The Sun is, however, just one aspect of your birth chart.
Lifestylechatelaine.com

Virgo: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Virgo is an earth sign that is co-ruled by the planet Mercury (along with Gemini). Your sign is highly sensitive and rooted in the material world. You process information methodically, sometimes so much so that you get lost in the details. You have a tendency to think through your feelings because letting them flow can feel too chaotic for you. How you live your life is a topic of great concern to you; in this way your habits, routines, and lifestyle meaningfully reflect your priorities and values. For maximum happiness change the latter to better reflect the former.
LifestyleAnchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of September 9

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "We need to become more unreasonable but in an intelligent way," says Aries politician Jerry Brown. Yes! I agree! And that's especially true for you right now, Aries. To Brown's advice, I will add this message from Aries fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Intelligence is composed mostly of imagination, insight—things that have nothing to do with reason." Here's one further suggestion to help you take maximum advantage of cosmic rhythms, courtesy of Aries historian Arnold J. Toynbee: "The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play."
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

September 2021's New Moon In Virgo Is Fuel for Sexy, Romantic Breakthroughs

Virgo season has been in full swing since August 22, setting an earthy, pragmatic, service-oriented tone and nudging you to dig into the details until September 22. This grounded time of year is generally full of transitions — heading back from the beach, back to school, back to a more aggressive work schedule. It can feel like whiplash, especially if you're lacking focus on what you need to move toward. Thankfully, the days around the Maiden's new moon are a prime time to get crystal clear on what you want to accomplish in the coming weeks and months.
LifestyleElite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 8/30/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Instead of focusing on what's wrong, talk about what's right and how to make it better. People need encouragement now. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You and a rival are involved in an intense competition, but is it the prize you're after or the one-upmanship? It's getting hard to tell.
LifestyleIn Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for a Libra

Here's how the beauty-loving, justice-seeking — and OK, sometimes very indecisive — air sign matches with each of the 12 signs of the zodiac. At one time or another, the internet has taken aim at your zodiac sign's least adorable traits. Virgos have a rep for being nagging worrywarts, Aquarians are overt convention-hating weirdos, and Sagittarians need to take a tip from one of their own, Taylor Swift, and calm down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy