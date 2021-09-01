Cancel
Public Health

This is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9psnk00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 2,705 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 201 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tate County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Tate County stands at 316 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Tate County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Tate County, MS 316 90 13,309 3,792
2 Marshall County, MS 307 110 14,969 5,357
3 Benton County, MS 303 25 15,219 1,256
4 Tunica County, MS 285 29 13,225 1,345
5 Crittenden County, AR 222 109 15,125 7,413
6 Fayette County, TN 217 86 15,285 6,067
7 Shelby County, TN 197 1,847 12,901 120,884
8 Tipton County, TN 177 109 14,904 9,158
9 DeSoto County, MS 170 300 15,068 26,540

