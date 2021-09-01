Your Libra Monthly Horoscope for September
September is here, Libra darling! I can't believe it, can you? It seems like the summer fun just flew right by us, and now the cosmos are taking on a serious tone as we head into fall. Virgo season is all about introspection, organization, and cleaning out the mental clutter. The New Moon in Virgo on September 6 is initiating a private new beginning for you. Mindset shifts aren’t visible to the outside world, but sis, what manifests in your reality as a result of this internal change is all of the proof you need. This is a time where you can also place importance in your well-being—burnout isn’t the best for anyone.www.cosmopolitan.com
