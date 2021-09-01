Cancel
Knoxville, TN

This is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9piDi00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 1,469 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 169 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Anderson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Anderson County stands at 242 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Anderson County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Anderson County, TN 242 183 13,247 10,038
2 Roane County, TN 229 121 14,385 7,609
3 Grainger County, TN 226 52 13,727 3,159
4 Morgan County, TN 190 41 13,581 2,933
5 Union County, TN 181 35 11,217 2,164
6 Campbell County, TN 166 66 12,168 4,829
7 Blount County, TN 163 210 14,325 18,399
8 Knox County, TN 151 687 13,049 59,527
9 Loudon County, TN 143 74 13,633 7,036

