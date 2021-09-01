Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9pgSG00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 10,019 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 276 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Liberty County, TX 276 226 12,185 9,975
2 Brazoria County, TX 170 602 13,729 48,599
3 Galveston County, TX 155 507 16,113 52,705
4 Harris County, TX 154 7,091 10,575 486,701
5 Austin County, TX 135 40 9,051 2,676
6 Montgomery County, TX 122 679 12,592 69,816
7 Waller County, TX 112 56 10,165 5,081
8 Fort Bend County, TX 105 780 11,137 82,344
9 Chambers County, TX 94 38 17,046 6,868

Comments / 1

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Woodlands#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy