Baton Rouge, LA

This is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bj9pego00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,939 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 234 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in East Feliciana Parish stands at 662 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 662 129 21,740 4,239
2 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 357 79 15,872 3,517
3 Iberville Parish, LA 349 115 16,492 5,435
4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 263 68 15,951 4,125
5 West Feliciana Parish, LA 241 37 9,124 1,403
6 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 228 1,013 13,088 58,123
7 Livingston Parish, LA 207 286 16,075 22,202
8 Ascension Parish, LA 165 200 16,386 19,856
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 115 12 11,747 1,223

