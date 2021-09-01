This is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 4,995 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 206 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 328 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).